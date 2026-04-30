Ex-Div Reminder for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OSBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.275 per share, with $22.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.51.
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According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to OSBC, which trades under the symbol OSBCP — more info ».
In Thursday trading, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
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Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
MFC shares outstanding history
Dividend Growth Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.