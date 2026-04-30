Ex-Div Reminder for Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of OSBC's recent stock price of $20.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OSBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.275 per share, with $22.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.51.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to OSBC, which trades under the symbol OSBCP — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.