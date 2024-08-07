Ex-Div Reminder for MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/24, MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.85, payable on 8/16/24. As a percentage of MPLX's recent stock price of $41.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of MPLX LP to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when MPLX shares open for trading on 8/9/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.47 per share, with $43.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.48.

In Wednesday trading, MPLX LP shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

