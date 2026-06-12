Ex-Div Reminder for Midland States Bancorp's Preferred Series A

Below is a dividend history chart for MSBIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A:
In Friday trading, Midland States Bancorp Inc's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Preferred Series A (Symbol: MSBIP) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MSBI) are up about 1.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further MSBIP Research:
- MSBIP Historical Stock Prices
- Stockholder Letter
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