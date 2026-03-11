Ex-Div Reminder for Mid-America Apartment Communities' Series A Preferred Shares

On 3/13/26, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0625, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of MAA.PRI's recent share price of $53.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.97%, so look for shares of MAA.PRI to trade 1.97% lower — all else being equal — when MAA.PRI shares open for trading on 3/13/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.90%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA.PRI shares, versus MAA:

Below is a dividend history chart for MAA.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) makes up 4.72% of the SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MAA).

In Wednesday trading, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's 8 1/2% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: MAA.PRI) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MAA) are down about 1.7%.

