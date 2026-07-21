Ex-Div Reminder for MFS Municipal Income Fund (MFM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MFM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MFM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.0335 per share, with $5.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.54.
MFS Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, MFS Municipal Income Fund shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
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Further MFM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.