Ex-Div Reminder for MFS Municipal Income Fund (MFM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/26, MFS Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: MFM) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.03, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of MFM's recent stock price of $5.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of MFS Municipal Income Fund to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when MFM shares open for trading on 7/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MFM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.0335 per share, with $5.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.54.

MFS Municipal Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, MFS Municipal Income Fund shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

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Further MFM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.