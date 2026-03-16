Ex-Div Reminder for MFS High Yield Municipal Fund (CMU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, MFS High Yield Municipal Fund (Symbol: CMU) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0165, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of CMU's recent stock price of $3.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.1788 per share, with $3.6899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.63.

MFS High Yield Municipal Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, MFS High Yield Municipal Fund shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.