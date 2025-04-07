Ex-Div Reminder for Mastercard (MA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/25, Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.76, payable on 5/9/25. As a percentage of MA's recent stock price of $489.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $428.86 per share, with $582.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $472.18.

In Monday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently off about 7.7% on the day.

