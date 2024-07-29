News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock

July 29, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

On 7/31/24, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 8/15/24. As a percentage of LXP.PRC's recent share price of $45.95, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of LXP.PRC to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when LXP.PRC shares open for trading on 7/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.98%, which compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP.PRC shares, versus LXP:

Below is a dividend history chart for LXP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, LXP Industrial Trust's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: LXP.PRC) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LXP) are off about 0.9%.

