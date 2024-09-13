Ex-Div Reminder for Lam Research (LRCX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/17/24, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.30, payable on 10/1/24. As a percentage of LRCX's recent stock price of $748.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LRCX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRCX's low point in its 52 week range is $574.42 per share, with $1130 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $763.91.

In Friday trading, Lam Research Corp shares are currently off about 2.5% on the day.

