Ex-Div Reminder for Kenon Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/25, Kenon Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $4.80, payable on 4/21/25. As a percentage of KEN's recent stock price of $33.94, this dividend works out to approximately 14.14%, so look for shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd to trade 14.14% lower — all else being equal — when KEN shares open for trading on 4/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.63 per share, with $35.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.10.

In Thursday trading, Kenon Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 7.4% on the day.

