Ex-Div Reminder for JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series MM

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) makes up 12.58% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 1.2%.
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