Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust (VVR)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VVR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VVR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.025 per share, with $3.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.19.
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Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.