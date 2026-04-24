Ex-Div Reminder for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.12, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of IVR's recent stock price of $8.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when IVR shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IVR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.02 per share, with $9.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.32.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IVR makes up 6.15% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Symbol: DVDN) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IVR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to IVR — find out what they are ».

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.