Ex-Div Reminder for Interdigital (IDCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/9/24, Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 10/23/24. As a percentage of IDCC's recent stock price of $143.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $74.65 per share, with $145.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.78.

In Monday trading, Interdigital Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

