Markets
IIPR.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock

June 26, 2026 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/30/26, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of IIPR.PRA's recent share price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of IIPR.PRA to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.00%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

IIPR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) makes up 6.59% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).

In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 1.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further IIPR.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IIPR.PRA
IIPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.