Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) makes up 6.59% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).
In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 1.7%.
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Further IIPR.PRA Research:
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