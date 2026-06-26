Ex-Div Reminder for Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock

On 6/30/26, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of IIPR.PRA's recent share price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of IIPR.PRA to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.00%, which compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR.PRA shares, versus IIPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for IIPR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) makes up 6.59% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).

In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IIPR) are up about 1.7%.

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Further IIPR.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.