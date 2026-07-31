Ex-Div Reminder for Independent Bank (IBCP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/4/26, Independent Bank Corporation (Symbol: IBCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of IBCP's recent stock price of $38.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Corporation to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when IBCP shares open for trading on 8/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IBCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBCP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.63 per share, with $39.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.03.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IBCP makes up 1.13% of the JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JPSV) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IBCP).

In Friday trading, Independent Bank Corporation shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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Further IBCP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.