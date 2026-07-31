Ex-Div Reminder for Independent Bank (IBCP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IBCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IBCP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.63 per share, with $39.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.03.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IBCP makes up 1.13% of the JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JPSV) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IBCP).
In Friday trading, Independent Bank Corporation shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further IBCP Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.