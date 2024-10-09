Ex-Div Reminder for IDEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/11/24, IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.69, payable on 10/25/24. As a percentage of IEX's recent stock price of $208.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $183.765 per share, with $246.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.65.

In Wednesday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

