Ex-Div Reminder for Hexcel (HXL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/2/25, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/9/25. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $49.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HXL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HXL's low point in its 52 week range is $45.275 per share, with $73.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.01.

In Wednesday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

