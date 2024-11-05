Ex-Div Reminder for Hess Midstream (HESM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/7/24, Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6846, payable on 11/14/24. As a percentage of HESM's recent stock price of $34.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Hess Midstream LP to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when HESM shares open for trading on 11/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HESM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.20 per share, with $39.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.66.

In Tuesday trading, Hess Midstream LP shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

