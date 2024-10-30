Ex-Div Reminder for Hartford Financial Services Group Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :
In Wednesday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are up about 0.5%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAGX
BOXD market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.