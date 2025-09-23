Ex-Div Reminder for Golden Entertainment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/25/25, Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 10/3/25. As a percentage of GDEN's recent stock price of $24.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Golden Entertainment Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when GDEN shares open for trading on 9/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GDEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.66 per share, with $35.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.29.

In Tuesday trading, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.