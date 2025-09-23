Ex-Div Reminder for Golden Entertainment

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GDEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.66 per share, with $35.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.29.
In Tuesday trading, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.
