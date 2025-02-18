Ex-Div Reminder for Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 2/19/25, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 2/28/25. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 2/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.21%, which compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:

Below is a dividend history chart for GOODO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GOOD) are down about 1%.

