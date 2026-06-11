Ex-Div Reminder for George Weston's Preferred Shares Series III

As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 5.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:
In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are down about 0.3%.
Further WN.PRC.CA Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.