Ex-Div Reminder for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GGN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GGN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.36 per share, with $5.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.89.
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to GGN — find out what they are ».
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further GGN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.