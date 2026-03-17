Ex-Div Reminder for Gabelli Equity Trust's Series K Preferred Stock

On 3/19/26, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of GAB.PRK's recent share price of $21.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of GAB.PRK to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRK shares open for trading on 3/19/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Investment Companies & Venture Capital" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRK shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.1%.

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