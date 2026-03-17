Ex-Div Reminder for Gabelli Equity Trust's Series K Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:
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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.1%.
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