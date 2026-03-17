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GAB.PRK

Ex-Div Reminder for Gabelli Equity Trust's Series K Preferred Stock

March 17, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/19/26, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/26/26. As a percentage of GAB.PRK's recent share price of $21.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of GAB.PRK to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRK shares open for trading on 3/19/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Investment Companies & Venture Capital" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRK shares, versus GAB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock:

GAB.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's 5.00% Series K Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRK) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 AOR market cap history
 Cheap Stocks Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> AOR market cap history-> Cheap Stocks Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GAB.PRK
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