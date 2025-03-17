Ex-Div Reminder for Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GAB.PRG's recent share price of $21.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of GAB.PRG to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when GAB.PRG shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.84%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of GAB.PRG shares, versus GAB:

Below is a dividend history chart for GAB.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Gabelli Equity Trust's Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: GAB.PRG) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAB) are trading flat.

