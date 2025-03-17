News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares

March 17, 2025 — 01:50 pm EDT

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2656, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GDV.PRK's recent share price of $19.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of GDV.PRK to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when GDV.PRK shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.63%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRK shares, versus GDV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2656 on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GDV.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 4.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRK) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are trading flat.

