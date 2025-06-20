Ex-Div Reminder for FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/23/25, FS Credit Opportunities Corp (Symbol: FSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0678, payable on 6/30/25. As a percentage of FSCO's recent stock price of $7.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when FSCO shares open for trading on 6/23/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.29 per share, with $7.3298 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.25.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, FS Credit Opportunities Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

