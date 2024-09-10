Ex-Div Reminder for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/24, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 9/26/24. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $120.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $102.29 per share, with $145.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.00.

In Tuesday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

