Ex-Div Reminder for Xylem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/21, Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 9/23/21. As a percentage of XYL's recent stock price of $132.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XYL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $79.47 per share, with $132.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.15.

In Monday trading, Xylem Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.