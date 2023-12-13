Ex-Div Reminder for World Kinect (WKC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 1/16/24. As a percentage of WKC's recent stock price of $20.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of World Kinect Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when WKC shares open for trading on 12/15/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WKC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WKC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.69 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.13.

In Wednesday trading, World Kinect Corp shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

