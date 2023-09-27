Ex-Div Reminder for World Kinect (WKC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/23, World Kinect Corp (Symbol: WKC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of WKC's recent stock price of $22.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of World Kinect Corp to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when WKC shares open for trading on 9/29/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WKC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WKC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.78 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.58.
In Wednesday trading, World Kinect Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.
Also see: Earnings Surprises
VRAD Videos
SYPR Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.