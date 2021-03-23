Ex-Div Reminder for World Fuel Services (INT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/25/21, World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/9/21. As a percentage of INT's recent stock price of $35.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.36 per share, with $37.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.81.

In Tuesday trading, World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently off about 3.4% on the day.

