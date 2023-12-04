News & Insights

Ex-Div Reminder for Willamette Valley Vineyard Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock

December 04, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

On 12/6/23, Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.22, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of WVVIP's recent share price of $4.47, this dividend works out to approximately 4.92%, so look for shares of WVVIP to trade 4.92% lower — all else being equal — when WVVIP shares open for trading on 12/6/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.98%. The chart below shows the one year performance of WVVIP shares, versus WVVI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WVVIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.22 on Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock:

WVVIP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WVVI) are up about 0.8%.

