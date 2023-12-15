Ex-Div Reminder for Western Union (WU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/23, Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.235, payable on 12/29/23. As a percentage of WU's recent stock price of $12.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of Western Union Co to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when WU shares open for trading on 12/19/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.07 per share, with $14.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.01.

In Friday trading, Western Union Co shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

