Ex-Div Reminder for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/20, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.311, payable on 5/14/20. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $7.57, this dividend works out to approximately 4.11%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 4.11% lower — all else being equal — when WES shares open for trading on 4/30/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 16.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $2.90 per share, with $33.4228 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.56.

In Tuesday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 2.7% on the day.

