Ex-Div Reminder for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/20, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 5/5/20. As a percentage of WERN's recent stock price of $37.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WERN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $40.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.70.

In Wednesday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

