Ex-Div Reminder for Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T

On 2/27/20, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T (Symbol: WFC.PRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of WFC.PRT's recent share price of $25.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of WFC.PRT to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when WFC.PRT shares open for trading on 2/27/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.86%, which compares to an average yield of 5.26% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRT shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T:

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series T (Symbol: WFC.PRT) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are trading flat.

