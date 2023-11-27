Ex-Div Reminder for Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L

On 11/29/23, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $18.75, payable on 12/15/23. As a percentage of WFC.PRL's recent share price of $1137.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.65%, so look for shares of WFC.PRL to trade 1.65% lower — all else being equal — when WFC.PRL shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.64%, which compares to an average yield of 7.11% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRL shares, versus WFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.75 on Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Monday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: WFC.PRL) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are down about 0.4%.

