Ex-Div Reminder for Webster Financial (WBS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/20, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 5/20/20. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $27.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 5/5/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WBS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.16 per share, with $54.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.30.

In Friday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently off about 3% on the day.

