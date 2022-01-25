Ex-Div Reminder for Webster Financial (WBS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/22, Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 2/11/22. As a percentage of WBS's recent stock price of $59.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Webster Financial Corp to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when WBS shares open for trading on 1/27/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WBS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.07.

In Tuesday trading, Webster Financial Corp shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

