Ex-Div Reminder for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/22/22, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 4/5/22. As a percentage of WRE's recent stock price of $24.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when WRE shares open for trading on 3/22/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.09 per share, with $27.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.36.

In Friday trading, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

