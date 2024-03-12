Ex-Div Reminder for Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are trading flat.
