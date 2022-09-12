Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

BNK Invest BNK Invest
On 9/14/22, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 10/3/22. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $21.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 9/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%, which compares to an average yield of 7.20% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:

Below is a dividend history chart for VNO.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3375 on Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VNO) are up about 2.3%.

