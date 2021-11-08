Ex-Div Reminder for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/21, Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 11/18/21. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $23.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Partners LP to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 11/9/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.95 per share, with $25.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30.

In Monday trading, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

