Ex-Div Reminder for VAALCO Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/22, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (Symbol: EGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0325, payable on 12/22/22. As a percentage of EGY's recent stock price of $5.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when EGY shares open for trading on 11/21/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EGY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.82 per share, with $8.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.17.

In Thursday trading, VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.6% on the day.

