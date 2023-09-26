Ex-Div Reminder for US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock

On 9/28/23, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of USB.PRR's recent share price of $16.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of USB.PRR to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when USB.PRR shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.92%, which compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of USB.PRR shares, versus USB:
Below is a dividend history chart for USB.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp's 4.00% Dep Shares Series M Non-Cumul Perp Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRR) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: USB) are trading flat.
