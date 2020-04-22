Ex-Div Reminder for Tsakos Energy Navigation Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual

On 4/24/20, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual (Symbol: TNP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5547, payable on 4/30/20. As a percentage of TNP.PRC's recent share price of $25.41, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of TNP.PRC to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when TNP.PRC shares open for trading on 4/24/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.78%, which compares to an average yield of 11.45% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNP.PRC shares, versus TNP:

Below is a dividend history chart for TNP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5547 on Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual :

In Wednesday trading, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd's 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual (Symbol: TNP.PRC) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TNP) are off about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.