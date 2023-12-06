Ex-Div Reminder for Tri Continental Corporation's Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 12/8/23, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 1/2/24. As a percentage of TY.PR's recent share price of $44.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of TY.PR to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when TY.PR shares open for trading on 12/8/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.60%, which compares to an average yield of 6.95% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY.PR shares, versus TY:

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are up about 0.1%.

