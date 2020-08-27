Ex-Div Reminder for TransAlta (TAC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0425, payable on 10/1/20. As a percentage of TAC's recent stock price of $6.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of TransAlta Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when TAC shares open for trading on 8/31/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.63 per share, with $8.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.54.

In Thursday trading, TransAlta Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

